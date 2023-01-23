Intentionally Build The Life You Want | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Intentionally Build The Life You Want”

I want to share a powerful tip I got when I interviewed Joe Hart on my “Willie Jolly Wealthy Way Show” on SiriusXM and on the podcast. Joe Hart is the president of Dale Carnegie. Now you know Dale Carnegie wrote the landmark book “How to Win Friends & Influence People” and has impacted people for decades and decades. And now Joe Hart has a powerful new book called “Take Command” which gives you tools to take command if you are thinking about your finances in your future. Joe Hart said, “In order to win in business and life, you must take command of the moment you are living in right now.”

He said that this is not a dress rehearsal. You cannot just go through the motions of life, but you must be intentional about getting what you want. Be focused on what you are doing every single day to live the life that you want. If you do this, you will see incredible results in your future. I encourage you to take command today of your life. Have fun but build your life with your dream of intentionality. It can change your future.

