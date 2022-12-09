Kirk Franklin Talks “A Night Before Christmas” Special On Lifetime & Decision To No Longer Make Holiday Albims

“Kirk Franklin’s A Night Before Christmas” premieres this Saturday, December 10 on Lifetime Network and the legend himself stops by the Get Up! Church to give us the details.

About the Movie Caught in a blizzard on Christmas Eve, estranged mother and daughter Journee (Naturi Naughton) and Nia (Lorea Turner) are forced to take refuge inside a church where a handful of also-trapped parishioners are reeling from the cancellation of their annual holiday concert. The spirit of the season takes hold as Journee and Nia weather the wintry storm together with the other churchgoers, including handsome youth pastor

About the special and his relationship with the Lifetime Network, Franklin said “What I love about Lifetime is that they are very committed to diversity, and really showcasing different communities, and their reflection and their interpretation of what these holiday moments are from the cultural perspective. And you know you me, you love, we love gospel music, we love the church, we love the community. We just love the whole dripper by people. And so to be able to curate content that is reflective of that, it’s always an honor. So I’m very glad that our fourth for the second year I’m able to just come in, and executive produce content that that just showcases that. So it’s very exciting.”

Franklin talks about the star-studded cast, saying “just to be able to bring these characters to life, just really, really, really cool. Because, you know, Naturi (Naughton) and Luke (James) they’ve really done some great content out there rather than just with their body of work. And so for them to be excited and want to be a part of this. And you know, to get a chance to sing and, and you know, we get a chance to watch them do what they do. And then to be able to put some of my people on to you know, you know, to be able to have the opportunity to you know, to be able to like, you know, Tasha (Page Leonard) and Isaac (Carree) and other people that you, you know, to live with, just to put folk on my community that you know, they wouldn’t have a chance to sing and act and do a little bit more in front of the camera. So, you know, it’s always a challenge.

Franklin also makes an announcement that Erica and GRIFF wasn’t feeling at all!

