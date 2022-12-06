Deion Sanders: Sellout Or Blessing? | Get Up Poll

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders sent shockwaves throughout College Football and the Black Community when he left famed HBCU Jackson State University for the University of Colorado. Some applaud the move that makes Coach Prime the first Black HBCU head coach to move on to a Power 5 conference. Others believe that Sanders is breaking a promise that he delivered to HBCUs and the Black Community by leaving to coach a PWI.

Sanders was 27-5 in his three years at JSU, winning two Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The team became one of the most popular schools in College Football, however as a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school, they do not receive the same look or have the same stature as a Football Bowl Subdivision school.

Prime takes over the Colorado Buffaloes who went 1-11 this past season. They have a good track record in hiring Black Head Coaches but consistent winning has alluded them for nearly 3 decades. Should he have stayed at JSU?

Erica, GRIFF, and TJ asked the Get Up Church what do they think about this move: Sellout Or Blessing?

