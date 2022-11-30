Tamiflu Demand is Increasing Across Charlotte Pharmacies

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Patients with the flu and RSV continue to fill emergency departments throughout the Carolinas.

According to the most recent data from North Carolina, the number of cases started to fall after reaching a peak earlier this month.

As a result of the number of cases, local pharmacies are having trouble keeping up with the demand for prescription medications like Tamiflu.

“We’ve had multiple cases where someone calls and says I’ve called five drug stores, I’ve called six drug stores, and what can I do?” Pharmacist Greg Deese told WBTV.

Deese, who is the owner of Oakhurst Pharmacy in east Charlotte, says he strategically tries to keep them in stock by buying from the wholesaler as soon as it is available.

Deese predicts these demands to increase as we continue to celebrate the holidays.

Read the full story here.