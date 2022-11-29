Charlotte Food Truck Owner Wins Food Network’s “Chopped”

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Anthony Denning, the chef, is now able to claim the title of “king of the kitchen.” Denning, who is the owner of the Another!? food truck won Food Network’s “Chopped” cooking competition.

“I got my first job in the kitchen, at like 14,” Denning said.

In addition to bragging rights, Denning got a $10,000 award.

The show consists of three rounds, and each round has a mystery element associated with it. According to Denning, a bag of “Cheeze-Itz” served as the dessert round’s secret ingredient. With a dish of potato and crab soup, he took first place.

Denning claims he was pleased to stand up for food truck operators and North Carolina.

