Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ice cream retailer Urban Sweets will open a new location on South End’s West Boulevard on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Owner Kristen Stewart told CharlotteFive that she chose South End for the shop’s location because it is growing quickly.

Read more at: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/charlottefive/c5-around-town/c5-development/article263396408.html#storylink=cpy

“Flavorites” are the ice cream flavors, and they change once per month. There are around 40 different tastes available on the cart. Each flavor is named after a Charlotte landmark. Some of the main “favorites” are as follows:

Queen City Cream — a rich vanilla flavor

Uptown Choco Brown — a mix of three distinct cocoas: “yummy, delicious and tasty” according to Stewart.

Dilworth Delight — chocolate cookie wafers with rich vanilla ice cream.

Yum!

Read the full story here.

New Ice Cream Shop to Open in South End Wednesday was originally published on 1053rnb.com