Here is NC’s Favorite Pie According to Google Searches

Are you a North Carolinian that enjoys apple pie during the holidays? If so, new statistics show that you are not alone.
Apple pie is the state’s most-searched holiday pie, according to information provided to McClatchy News.
According to a map from Google Trends, apple pie led online searches in 28 states. Pumpkin pie, while still very popular, only led in 22 states.
The findings were made public a year after a High Point University poll indicated that, by a razor-thin margin over apple and pecan, pumpkin pie was the state’s preferred holiday flavor.
