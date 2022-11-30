Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Are you a North Carolinian that enjoys apple pie during the holidays? If so, new statistics show that you are not alone.

Apple pie is the state’s most-searched holiday pie, according to information provided to McClatchy News.

According to a map from Google Trends, apple pie led online searches in 28 states. Pumpkin pie, while still very popular, only led in 22 states.

The findings were made public a year after a High Point University poll indicated that, by a razor-thin margin over apple and pecan, pumpkin pie was the state’s preferred holiday flavor.

Read the full story here.

Here is NC’s Favorite Pie According to Google Searches was originally published on 1053rnb.com