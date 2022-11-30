New Report Shows It’s Harder to Find Love in Charlotte

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Trying to find a date in Charlotte might not be too easy.

A recent WalletHub survey placed Charlotte as the 116th best city for singles out of the 182 largest U.S. cities. Charlotte was outranked by the North Carolina cities of Fayetteville and Durham, which came in at Nos. 64 and 77, respectively.

WalletHub assessed each city’s performance in the following three areas: economics, entertainment, and dating possibilities.

According to the study, Charlotte ranked 148th in dating chances and received the lowest ratings.

The score was determined based on factors such as the proportion of the entire population.

