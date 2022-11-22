Stores Closed on Thanksgiving 2022

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Turkey day is finally upon us, and many of us can’t wait to find some of the best deals in the stores.

If you plan to do any shopping on Thanksgiving day, be mindful that not all stores will be open.

Here is a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving 2022:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Best Buy

Costco

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Macy’s

REI

Target

Walmart

The following retailers have not officially confirmed they will be closed but have a history of being closed on Thanksgiving:

Barnes and Noble

Crate & Barrel

Guitar Center

Half-Price Books

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

JO-ANN

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Menards

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Petco

PetSmart

TJ Maxx

Happy holidays!

