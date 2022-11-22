Family Of Rayshard Brooks Awarded $1 Million Settlement To Be Paid By City Of Atlanta

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The family of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks—who was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer in June 2020, just weeks after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis—are finally set to receive at least a sliver of justice, albeit not the kind of justice that holds the cop who killed him accountable.

According to the Associated Press, the Atlanta City Council voted to approve a $1 million settlement payment for Brooks’ family on Monday.

As we previously reported, in August, Georgia prosecutors cleared the officer, Garrett Rolfe, of any wrongdoing saying he “acted in accordance with Georgia law and Atlanta police policy,” and that his use of deadly force was “objectively reasonable.” Last year, Rolfe was also cleared to return to the job.

So yeah, this family is long overdue for someone to finally admit something wrong was done on the part of Atlanta police.

“Although the children of Mr. Brooks have lost their father, settling the case will undoubtedly assist them with future plans as they come of age,” attorneys with the firm Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, which represented the family, said in a statement, according to the New York Times. The statement also mentioned that Brooks’ family was “disappointed that prosecutors didn’t pursue a criminal case against the officers involved in Mr. Brooks’s death.”

From the Times:

Councilman Dustin Hillis said at a Council meeting on Monday that the settlement would be paid to Mr. Brooks’s widow, Tomika Miller; the Brooks estate; and the lawyers’ firm.

He added that the city attorney had determined that “the city of Atlanta’s potential financial exposure in defending plaintiff’s claims is in excess of the settlement amount.”

The family’s wrongful-death lawsuit had claimed that the killing of Mr. Brooks was “senseless and unjustified,” and that the city had violated his civil rights.

Obviously, no amount of money makes up for the senseless loss of life, but sometimes you just have to make authorities say “I’m sorry” with their wallets in lieu of actual justice.

