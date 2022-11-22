Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along I-77 southbound Tuesday afternoon, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police responded to a crash on I-77 near Nation Ford Road and Tyvola Raod exit around noon. Officials confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the helicopter crash.

Multiple lanes of the interstate are blocked while crews respond to the crash. Two lanes of southbound I-77 are shut down. CMPD has closed multiple ramps onto I-77 near the crash.

A man who witnessed the helicopter crash told WCNC-TV that it appeared the pilot knew the helicopter was going down.

“I think that he absolutely knew that he was gonna have to put that down,” the man said. “He did his best to put it down … Whoever the pilot was, did their best to put that thing down where it wasn’t going to injure a lot of people, and in that respect, they did a fabulous job.”

Channel 6 also confirmed the helicopter is a 1999 R44 Robinson.

2 dead in helicopter crash along I-77 in south Charlotte was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com