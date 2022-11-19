Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center Passes

Tonya Rivens is an award winning Journalist with close to 30 years in Radio, ten years in television and is a feature writer for a monthly publication. Tonya received the 2021 Chan Zuckerberg Grant from the National Association of Black Journalists and is a 2021-2022 North Carolina Equity Fellow. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family. 'After a lengthy career in Airline Management Tonya developed a passion for all things radio. As a radio veteran, Rivens has worn the titles of Program Director, Music Director and Community Affairs Director. Her current show, Sounds of Inspiration With Tonya Rivens, is featured on Praise 100.9 FM and she works as a television freelance reporter. Her radio career also includes stints at WPEG (Power 98 FM), WBAV (V101.9) and WPZS (100.9) and Streetz Charlotte. Tonya is a member of Life Center International.

Victory Christian Center (VCC) released a statement today to advise that Senior Pastor Robyn Gool transitioned on yesterday, November 18th. The statement on their website reads:

“We wanted to inform you that Pastor Robyn Gool went home to be with the Lord Friday evening, November 18. While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord, and that we will see him again because we know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” (2 Corinthians 5:8)

VCC, a non-denominational ministry, held its first service in a warehouse with 64 people in attendance on July 27, 1980. Today, the ministry has a large campus on 7228 Kings Ridge Drive off of Old Pineville Road. VCC includes a full-service preschool, a fully accredited elementary school and secondary school, and a fully accredited community college, which includes Biblical and ministerial studies and secular courses. There is also a vocational college program and a Bachelor of Arts program.

Arrangements for the ‘Celebration of Life’ for Pastor Robyn Gool are currently incomplete.