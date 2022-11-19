Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center Passes

Victory Christian Center (VCC) released a statement today to advise that Senior Pastor Robyn Gool transitioned on yesterday, November 18th. The statement on their website reads:
“We wanted to inform you that Pastor Robyn Gool went home to be with the Lord Friday evening, November 18. While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord, and that we will see him again because we know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” (2 Corinthians 5:8)
VCC, a non-denominational ministry, held its first service in a warehouse with 64 people in attendance on July 27, 1980. Today, the ministry has a large campus on 7228 Kings Ridge Drive off of Old Pineville Road. VCC includes a full-service preschool, a fully accredited elementary school and secondary school, and a fully accredited community college, which includes Biblical and ministerial studies and secular courses. There is also a vocational college program and a Bachelor of Arts program.
Arrangements for the ‘Celebration of Life’ for Pastor Robyn Gool are currently incomplete.