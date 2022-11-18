Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Thanksgiving travel got underway on Thursday.

Over the next 10 days, the airport expects to handle approximately 822,000 passengers.

Due to the ongoing construction at the airport and the significant increase in travel during holidays, the airport asks passengers to be patient, plan ahead and arrive at the airport two hours before the flight takes off.

By the Monday after Thanksgiving, Charlotte Douglas is expected to serve more than 72,000 passengers a day.

Passenger traffic is 2% below pre-pandemic levels, meaning travel this Christmas season will actually be average, according to the airport.

Despite traffic being lower than pre-pandemic levels, AAA still predicts 55 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving.

Travel experts advise that it could be advisable to drive if you haven’t yet purchased your airline tickets. If you intend to travel by car, it is better to leave before Wednesday and return on the Sunday following Thanksgiving.

Read the full story here.

CLT Airport Expects Over 800k Passengers During Thanksgiving Holiday was originally published on 1053rnb.com