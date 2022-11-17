Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle in Wednesday night’s game against the Pacers.

Ball finished with 26 points for the Hornets but exited with 1:34 remaining after re-injuring his left ankle, which had previously prevented him from playing in the season’s first 13 games.

Ball was injured while attempting to stop a ball from going out of bounds. He started to stagger toward the bench before making a beeline for the locker room. The severity of the injuries is unknown at the time.

Ball played in his first home game after a three-game absence and was showered with applause during pregame warmups.

“It’s tough,” Kelly Oubre said. “When a guy like that of his caliber goes out multiple times in a season it’s kind of depleting.”

As if the injury was not bad enough, the Hornets lost 125-113 to the Indiana Pacers.

LaMelo Ball Re-injured in Wednesday Night’s Game was originally published on 1053rnb.com