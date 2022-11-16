Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Hospital visitors will soon be restricted within Charlotte’s top healthcare organizations due to the widespread presence of respiratory infections, including RSV and flu.

The policy change, which restricts kids under the age of 12 from visiting hospitalized patients, goes into force at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The visiting limitation is being implemented by the following North Carolina hospitals and healthcare facilities:

All visitors are still required to wear masks. If you have the flu-like symptoms of a runny nose, sore throat, fever, or cough, you shouldn’t visit patients at nearby hospitals. This applies to people over the age of 13.

Read the full story here.

Charlotte Hospitals To Limit Visitors Due to Spreading Viruses was originally published on 1053rnb.com