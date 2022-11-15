Charlotte City Council Votes to Make Juneteenth a Paid Government Holiday

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

During its meeting on Monday night, the Charlotte City Council decided to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for government employees.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 to honor the day that slavery ended in the United States.

It is officially the 13th paid holiday given to city employees, according to the council’s agenda.

The City of Charlotte currently observes 12 calendared holidays in addition to one paid personal holiday after the recent adoption of the Juneteenth day off.

Every June 19 following that, starting on June 19, 2023, all city offices will be closed in observance.

