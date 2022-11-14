3 Killed, 2 Wounded In Shooting At The University of Virginia

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Late Sunday night (Nov 13th a mass shooting was reported on the campus of The University of Virginia. According to reports, the deadly incident took place around 10:30 pm aboard a bus with approximately 25 students who were returning from a class trip to the nation’s capital.

Three students were killed during the shooting and two others were wounded. Of the wounded, one is said to be in good condition while the other victim’s status is listed as “critical.”

Around 11:30 pm, The UVA Police Department reported that the suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones, was still at large.

The campus enforced a shutdown as the search for the shooter continued.

University President Jim Ryan notified the campus community about the shooting via a letter around 4 a.m.

“One of our students, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is suspected to have committed the shooting.” The announcement read. “The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Multiple law enforcement agencies are coordinating to find and apprehend him.”

Jones, a former player on the university’s football team, was apprehended Monday. The shelter-in-place order was lifted earlier this morning, but classes have been canceled for the day, according to the University of Virginia Office of Emergency Management.

The players killed in the shooting were identified as Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis. Chandler is a second-year from Virginia Beach, Perry is a fourth-year from Miami, Florida and Davis is a third-year from Richville, South Carolina.

Jones is being charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, officials said.

