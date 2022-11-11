Charlotte to Feel Impacts of Nicole on Friday

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicole will bring heavy rain, powerful gusts, and the possibility of tornadoes to Charlotte and the Carolinas overnight and into Friday, according to WCNC Charlotte chief meteorologist Brad Panovich.

Nicole, which made landfall as a hurricane in Florida early Thursday, has a clear track with impacts over the Carolinas and Southeast, according to Panovich. Strong gusts, downpours, and the potential for tornadoes will all be brought by the storm.

“That Friday morning time frame, to me, is going to be the worst of this,” Panovich said. “And as we get into Friday evening, things should start to improve pretty dramatically.”

Up to 35 mph wind gusts are possible in the Charlotte metro area, with higher winds forecast towards the east.

