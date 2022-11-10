Racist NC Sheriff Jody Greene Wins Reelection After Resigning Over ‘Black Bastards’ Recording

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Welp, it turns out voters in Columbus County, North Carolina, really love their racists. So much so that a demonstrably racist sheriff was able to win reelection after he resigned from his position during a hearing about whether he should be removed due to his racism.

HuffPost reported that Republican Jody Greene—who was caught on tape saying he’s “sick of these Black bastards,” in reference to Black deputies—defeated Democratic candidate Jason Soles by 1,576 votes, which amounted to 54% of all cast ballots.

MORE: Alabama Police Department Disbanded After Police Officer Sends Racist Text Message

Greene said last month that resigning from his post was just a strategy to ensure he could continue his campaign for reelection as the sheriff of Columbus County, and apparently, his strategy worked like a KKK charm. So, the real question is simple: How racist are Republican voters in Columbus County?

It’s a fair question to ask because, after initially denying that he said what he said, Jody Greene posted a statement on the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page admitting that he used racist language. This man was caught in a recorded phone call saying, “Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake!” and more than half of Columbus County voters basically said, “Sure—why not?”

This couldn’t possibly even be an anti-“cancel culture” thing, because it isn’t as if Greene said something that was mildly problematic that only the woke-est of the GOProverbial “woke mob” could be offended by. This is blatant racism. It would have been Klan-cel culture.

And make no mistake—knowingly voting in a racist to a position of power makes you a racist. No matter how many “Black friends” a voter claims to have—and no matter what traits or views they may have liked regarding Greene outside of his hatred for Black people—indifference to racism, in and of itself, makes a person racist.

This isn’t about politics or political ideology. This is just plain old racism. No excuses.

