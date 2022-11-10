Georgia Senate Runoff: All The Ways To Help Sen. Warnock Beat Herschel Walker

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Georgia Senate runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker was only scheduled on Wednesday, but groups working to keep the Democrat in office already have all hands on deck.

It will be the second runoff Senate election in as many years for Georgians, but things are decidedly different this time around as the stakes remain exceedingly high.

Time is of the essence in the runoff since the traditional period for the tie-breaking election in Georgia has been decimated by a new Republican-led law that affords candidates just four weeks of extra campaigning instead of what had previously been nine weeks before voters cast ballots.

With Walker repeatedly demonstrating that he is unfit to be a U.S. Senator, Warnock will likely emerge victorious in the runoff now that there isn’t a third-party candidate to siphon votes. But nothing is guaranteed, especially without the help of constituents and non-Georgia residents alike who want to do their part to protect democracy in the United States.

Here’s how to help Warnock beat Herschel Waker in the Georgia Senate runoff on Dec. 6.

Volunteer

Volunteers are many times the backbone of political campaigns in a practice that exponentially increases a candidate’s support base. There are a handful of ways people can volunteer to help Warnock win his second straight runoff election.

1. Send postcards

The Postcards to Voters website allows anyone to sign up and send “friendly, handwritten reminders from volunteers to targeted voters giving Democrats a winning edge in close, key races.” It’s something an increasing number of people have been doing since the runoff was announced.

2. Go to Georgia

The Georgia Votes Cure Phonebank is inviting people both in and outside of Georgia to sign up on its website and arrange to travel to the Peach State “to join our team in person in Georgia, knock on doors, and talk to voters about heading back to the polls to bring this home for the Democrats, Warnock, and a Blue Senate!!!”

If this is your first time doing something like this, even better: “No experience necessary – first-time canvassers are welcome,” the website says.

3. Send text messages

The Georgia Working Families Party is organizing “text parties” where people anywhere can join remotely to help “persuade voters who are on the fence” via text message. The next “text party” is Thursday with other text parties taking place twice weekly up until the runoff election on Dec. 6.

4. Write letters

Similar to the above postcards, Vote Forward invites people to write letters to voters. The group has written more than 29 million such letters since 2018 and claims the practice “can boost voter turnout by as much as 3.4 percentage points.”

Lastly, donate

Of course, arguably the best way to support a candidate is through monetary donations. The 2020 Georgia senate runoff between Warnock and then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler amassed nearly $363 million in political contributions over a nine-week period. With the new runoff period cut more than in half, we may not see as much spent as last year, but money will remain a major campaign tool for both candidates.

That’s why the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) on Thursday announced a new $7 million field organizing investment for the Georgia Senate runoff election.

“The investment will fund direct voter contact programs to reach Georgians across the state, building and expanding on the Warnock campaign’s robust field organizing effort which helped Reverend Warnock earn over 35,000 more votes than Walker on Tuesday,” the group in charge of getting Democrats elected to the U.S. Senate said in a press release.

You can donate to the DSCC by clicking here.

Journalist Roland Martin identified three key players in grassroots organizing in Georgia politics that are accepting donations to help Warnock beat Walker.

1. The Black Voters Matter Fund’s website offers a host of ways to donate. Find them by clicking here.

2. The New Georgia Project, which is also soliciting volunteers, is accepting donations. You can contribute by clicking here.

3. Georgia Stand Up is another group organizing on the ground level. You can donate to Georgia Stand Up by clicking here.

The NAACP is also accepting donations to help its teams “defend EVERY Georgia voter – just like we did in 2021.” Donate to the NAACP’s Georgia Senate runoff fund by clicking here.

Finally, people looking to continue to the Georgia Senate runoff can donate directly to Sen. Warnock, whose “Runoff Emergency Fund” is accepting contributions online by clicking here.

The runoff is in less than a month on Dec. 6.

