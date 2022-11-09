Ted Budd Defeats Cheri Beasley In Tight Senate Race

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In a heavily-contested race for a vacant seat in the US Senate, the race is officially called for Republican Ted Budd.

Budd received 50.71% of the votes, while his Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley held about 47.08% of the votes, according to The North Carolina State Board of Election. Early voting poll results showed Beasley with a strong lead. As polls closed at 7:30 pm, Budd benefitted greatly from Election Day votes, which, by tradition, consists of mostly Republican voters.

Budd will take the seat vacated by retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr. Budd’s win Republicans won the majority in the state Supreme Court and claimed a supermajority in the state Senate.

However, Democrats weren’t completely shut out. They took 7 of 14 U.S. House seats, just two years after Republicans held a 10-3 edge and held off a GOP supermajority in the state House.

For NC Democrats, this is a good thing. Gov. Roy Cooper is able to hold onto his veto power, which would be key if Republicans decide to pass legislation like restrictions on abortion.

Other State Election Results:

Wiley Nickel (D) defeats Bo Hines (R) for a US House seat to represent NC’s 13th Congressional District, with 51% of the votes.

For the 1st Congressional District Don Davis (D) has 52% of the votes over Sandy Smith (R) , who holds 48% of the votes.

has 52% of the votes over , who holds 48% of the votes. Charlotte Transportation Bond Referendum passed with 77.19% to 22.81%

Referendum passed with 77.19% to 22.81% Bonds for the city’s affordable housing passed 73.96% to 26.04%

passed 73.96% to 26.04% Residents vote ‘yes’ (77.14%) for $29.8 million in bond for neighborhood improvements

Click HERE to view the unofficial statewide election results and click HERE to view the national results.

