Chef Jernard’s Short Rib Pot Roast Recipe

Short Rib Pot Roast

Serves 6

6lbs of Beef Short Ribs

1/4 cup of Olive oil

1/4 cup of flour

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Jernard’s All Purpose seasoning Hautecuisine.store

4 cloves garlic minced

1 large Sweet yellow onion diced

1 Green bell pepper diced

4 ribs celery chopped

2 medium carrots chopped

1/2 cup Sundered tomato’s

1 cup Rose’ wine or non alcoholic option Apple Juice

3 cups Beef stock plus more as needed

3 sprigs of thyme

4 sprigs of parsley, coarsely parsley

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons of smoke paprika

1/2 teaspoon Red pepper flakes

1/4 cup Worcestershire

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven or pot over medium heat. Season short ribs with chef Jernard’s All-purpose creole seasoning, only half of the Smoked paprika, salt and pepper lightly coat with flour “Save remaining flour to thicken sauce”. Braise short ribs by searing them on all sides until evenly browned, 8 minutes per batch. Transfer braised short ribs to a sheet pan.

Once all short ribs have been braised remove them from the pot and let them rest then reduce heat to medium, Add onion, celery, bell peppers and carrots and season with salt and pepper. Sauté to coat and continue cooking until vegetables are softened and translucent about 5 to 10 minutes. Add Chopped Garlic and sundered tomatoes and stir. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until sundered tomatoes are fully incorporated.

Add Rose wine, Worcestershire and brown sugar, using a wooden spoon, scrape up any browned or caramelized bits. Let this simmer 5 minutes. Stir in beef stock along with thyme, parsley and remaining paprika. Add short ribs back to the pot to submerged them bone side up so that all the meat is covered, adding more beef stock or water as needed. Bring to a simmer, then cover and transfer to oven.

Allow to Cook, undisturbed, until short ribs are fork tender and falling off the bone about 3½ to 4 hours.

Gently take the short ribs out, and try to keep the bone intact for presentation. Once you remove the short ribs mix a little water to the remaining flour to create a slurry/thickener and place short rib juice over medium heat to bring to a simmer add slurry to thicken stir and serve the gravy over short ribs with vegetables can be served with Garlic mash potatoes.

Chef Jernard’s Short Rib Pot Roast Recipe was originally published on getuperica.com