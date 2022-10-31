Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Now that Halloween is over, we can focus on gift shopping!

Gift shopping can be challenging if you aren’t given a wish list for every person you have to shop for. Luckily, there are some gifts that are more popular than others.

Here are the most wanted Christmas gifts for 2022, according to CBS News:

KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer Lego Marvel: I am Groot The Jacket Maker Ionic black leather jacket The Jacket Maker Alison black leather biker jacket Apple iPad Pro 5 Apple iPhone 14 Apple AirTags Little Live Pets Mama Surprise Apple Watch Series 8 Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer Rimowa Original Suitcase

Happy shopping!

Find more information here.

Here Are the Most Wanted Christmas Gifts for 2022 was originally published on 1053rnb.com