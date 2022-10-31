All 100 NC Counties in ‘Green’ for COVID-19 Levels

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Flu rates may be rising in North Carolina, but COVID-19 levels remain in the green.

A federal COVID-19 map shows that every county in North Carolina is in the green zone.

According to this week’s map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all 100 counties in the state were green to mark the lowest level of COVID in their localities.

It is the first time since the map’s adoption in June that the entire state is located in the green zone.

As the BA.5 omicron subvariant spike has subsided, the number of orange-colored counties with the highest community levels of the virus has consistently decreased.

Every county had fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 residents, with Burke County having the highest rate and Hyde having the lowest rate.

