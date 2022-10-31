NC Early Voting Surpasses 2018 Midterms

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Despite having one fewer day in the early voting period, the number of in-person and mail-in absentee ballots in North Carolina is exceeding that in the 2018 midterm elections.

According to Mecklenburg Elections Director Michael Dickerson, the number of early votes cast in person in Mecklenburg County is rapidly surpassing 100,000, with the majority of early voters anticipated to cast their ballots this week. Dickerson said he expects turnout to rise during the coming week, although there are fewer early voters than at this point in 2018.

“We’re on schedule for 50% (of registered voter) turnout,” Dickerson said.

The 17-day early voting period started on October 20 and ends on Saturday. Data reveal that while there is one fewer day than in 2018, it has not yet impacted turnout.

