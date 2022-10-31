Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

People flocked to convenience stores, supermarkets, and petrol stations around the nation to buy lottery tickets in hopes of winning the big $1 billion Powerball jackpot announced on Monday night.

After no one could match all six numbers in the drawing on Saturday night, the prize increased. The winning numbers on Saturday night were 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57, and the red power ball 23.

The jackpot is the fifth-largest in American history. A $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticket holders in 2016 was the largest award.

The fact that no one has drawn all six numbers since August 3 shows how low the chances of winning the jackpot are—one in 292.2 million.

The next drawing will take place on Monday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern (9:59 p.m. Central Time, 8:59 p.m. Mountain Time, 7:59 p.m. Pacific Time)

Read the full story here.

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1 Billion was originally published on 1053rnb.com