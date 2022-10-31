Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As the holidays draw near, the number of scams increases.

Due to the epidemic, more firms are now offering remote or hybrid roles, changing the workforce. Unfortunately, it has given opportunities to con artists who wish to take advantage of job seekers.

The Better Business Bureau reports that work scams rose by 42% from 2021.

According to the BBB, con artists have tried to conduct online interviews with potential employees. According to experts, it may be a scam if a company tells you they want to hire you without having seen you in person or digitally.

Here are tips to avoid being a victim of a scam:

Emotional appeal Any job that tries to stir up your emotion will inhibit your rational judgment.

Sense of urgency – red flag Ex. “You MUST act now, or else”

Request for payment Gift cards, prepaid credit cards, wire transfers, etc.

Explanations that don’t appear true They can not provide a reasonable justification.

Too good to be true That’s because it’s not true. That work-at-home job paying “hundreds of dollars” an hour for entry-level office work probably isn’t legit. Read the full story here.

Look Out For Remote Job Scams was originally published on 1053rnb.com