Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Coffee-lovers! It’s our time to shine! Well, fly.

With a new loyalty benefits relationship that gives customers access to even more options to earn rewards, members of Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks® Rewards may convert their next coffee experience into their next travel trip.

Beginning October 12, customers who are members of the Starbucks Rewards and Delta SkyMiles loyalty programs can easily link their accounts by going to deltastarbucks.com or starbucksdelta.com. Once the accounts are linked, users may start earning miles for every dollar they spend at Starbucks. On days when they have a scheduled flight with Delta, they can begin earning double Stars for every dollar they spend at participating Starbucks locations2.

Both new and enrolled members of the companies’ loyalty programs are eligible for this new reward.

Find more information here.

Earn Delta Miles While You Sip Your Starbucks Coffee was originally published on 1053rnb.com