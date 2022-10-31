Black Friday 2022 Store Hours

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Believe it or not, holiday shopping is upon us.

As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, so do the Black Friday shopping deals.

If you’re trying to plan your Black Friday visits, here are times you expect some of the most popular stores to open.

Black Friday Store Hours

Bath & Body Works: Stores are usually open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Stores open at 6 a.m.

Belk: Stores open at 7 a.m.

Best Buy: Store hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots: Most stores open at 6 a.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Stores hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco: Doors open at 9 a.m.

CVS: Stores operate normal hours.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Select stores open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dillard’s: Stores are usually open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

GameStop: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: Stores are open at regular hours.

Home Depot: Doors open at 6 a.m. and close at regular local time.

Ikea: Stores are open at regular hours.

JCPenney: Stores will open at 5 a.m.

Kmart: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: Doors will open at 6 a.m.

Lowe’s: Store hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Macy’s: Store hours are 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Michael’s: Store hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nordstrom: Doors will open at 9 a.m. in select stores.

Office Depot: Doors will open at 9 a.m.

Old Navy: Stores open as early as 12 a.m., depending on location, and close at 11 p.m.

PetSmart: Store hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sears: Store hours are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sephora: Opening times vary by location.

Staples: Doors open at 9 a.m.

Target: Stores may open as early as 7 a.m.

Ulta: Black Friday store hours vary by location.

Walmart: Black Friday hours will start at 5 a.

