Look Out for Rainy Weather This Halloween

The likelihood of rain and storms increases as Halloween draws nearer.

There will be dense cloud cover throughout the morning and early afternoon, with regions of rain and even a few thunderstorms, but nothing severe.

Trick-or-treaters should be ready with an umbrella or rain jacket just in case of multiple rounds of rain. Also, ensure your decorations are securely fastened because embedded storms can produce strong winds.

The good news is that both rain episodes are trending slightly later.

Meteorologists at WCNC suggest having a costume backup if you intend to trick-or-treat on Halloween and also plan to bring an umbrella or rain gear.

Stay dry!

