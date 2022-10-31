Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Early voting will continue this week until Saturday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. in Mecklenburg County.

If you are not a registered voter, you may same-day register and vote.

Numerous contests for municipal boards, state general assembly seats, federal seats, and bond referendums will be on the county’s ballot.

This is your final chance to register to vote in Mecklenburg County if you haven’t already. To register and cast your early ballot, visit one of the 24 locations with the necessary documentation. On election day, the county will not accept walk-up registrations.

Mecklenburg County voters may cast their ballot at any of the 24 early voting sites in Mecklenburg County.

Find more information about voting here.

Early Voting Continues This Week in Mecklenburg Co. was originally published on 1053rnb.com