The Carolina Panthers came very close to defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s game.

The Panthers were defeated 37-34 by the Atlanta Falcons in overtime with a 62-yard touchdown pass from Walker to DJ Moore with only 12 seconds remaining.

That would have been the winning score, but Eddy Pineiro missed the extra point kick because of a penalty. In overtime, Pineiro had a second opportunity to win it but missed the opportunity.

A field goal in overtime gave the Falcons the victory.

While it may not be the turnout we wanted, it is a sign that there is hope for the future!

Panthers Lose to Falcons in Close Overtime Game was originally published on 1053rnb.com