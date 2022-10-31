The Carolina Panthers came very close to defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s game.
The Panthers were defeated 37-34 by the Atlanta Falcons in overtime with a 62-yard touchdown pass from Walker to DJ Moore with only 12 seconds remaining.
That would have been the winning score, but Eddy Pineiro missed the extra point kick because of a penalty. In overtime, Pineiro had a second opportunity to win it but missed the opportunity.
A field goal in overtime gave the Falcons the victory.
While it may not be the turnout we wanted, it is a sign that there is hope for the future!
Read the full game report here.
Panthers Lose to Falcons in Close Overtime Game was originally published on 1053rnb.com