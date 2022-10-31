Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The worst flu season in decades may be upon us, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Hospitalization rates haven’t been this high this early in the season in more than a decade.

The CDC estimates that this season has already seen at least 880,000 illnesses, close to 7,000 hospitalizations, and 360 fatalities.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the first flu-related fatality in the state. This month, South Carolina recorded its first flu-related fatality.

According to CDC data, the south has the highest flu activity. The spread in North Carolina has increased HIGHLY. The spread in South Carolina has reached an extremely high level.

Read the full story here.

CDC Says This Could Be Worst Flu Season in Decades was originally published on 1053rnb.com