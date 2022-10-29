Halloween Candy Prices See Highest Increase in Decades

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Americans are still excited to celebrate Halloween despite growing inflation.

The Halloween Spending Survey conducted by the National Retail Foundation revealed that consumers would spend $100.45 billion on the event this year.

Consumer data provider Statista also said Americans are willing to spend a combined $3.1 billion on candy for Halloween.

According to statistics from Datasembly, a product data platform for merchants, confectionery prices are currently 14% more than they were a year ago. According to statistics from S&P Global Market Intelligence according to CNN, price hikes are at their highest since 1999.

Snickers, which saw a 14% price hike and now costs an average of $7 for a 1-pound bag, was found to be the most costly Halloween treat. Reese’s and Twix are in second and third place, respectively, with average price hikes of 13% and $7 and $6 per 1-pound bag.

Skittles has the most significant price rise from the previous year, with a stunning 42% increase and an average cost of $4 per 1-pound bag.

