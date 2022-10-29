Charlotte Hospitals See Higher Cases of RSV, Respiratory Illness

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The number of patients infected with a seasonal respiratory infection that may cause severe breathing problems in children is rising in North Carolina hospitals.

RSV cases are increasing this month in Charlotte and the rest of the state. According to the most recent information from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,776 RSV cases recorded in North Carolina from October 8 to 22; this is an increase over the 1,363 cases reported preceding two weeks.

The RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a virus that produces minor, cold-like symptoms. According to CDC data, more than 7,000 tests performed last week resulted in RSV positivity. According to the Associated Press, that is more than in past surges.

“We are seeing increased numbers of hospitalizations due to RSV and influenza-like illnesses across all Novant Health hospitals,” a spokesperson for the health care system told The Charlotte Observer.

Atrium Health also indicated “seeing higher volumes” of respiratory illness at Levine Children’s Hospital.

According to the CDC, symptoms of RSV include:

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Wheezing

The CDC advises parents of children at a high risk of getting severe RSV to limit their time in childcare centers where the virus is frequently disseminated and to avoid close contact.

