Veda McCoy Shares Her New Singe “All Things Are Possible” | Introducing

Today we introduce Pastor Veda McCoy to the Get Up Church. The Alexandria, Virginia native and co-founder of the Judah Christian Center with her husband, Pastor Marvin McCoy debuts her new single “All Things Are Possible” on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.

McCoy shares what the new song means to her, saying “This song means so much to me because it is my latest music, the latest single that God has given me Of course, written by my husband. We’ve done this music together for over 30 years now. And just to share with the world that regardless of what we are facing, there is hope, especially in the times that we’re living in now ”

In an exclusive interview, Pastor McCoy and Erica share their first-ever meeting and what it’s like to step out on faith.

