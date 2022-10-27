DOJ Vows To Protect Voters And Election Integrity Ahead Of Midterms

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Department Of Justice released information today about its efforts to protect voter rights as well as election integrity amid concerns about voter intimidation.

Through the Civil Rights Division, Criminal Division, and National Security Division, the DOJ ensured that all qualified voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots and have their votes counted free of discrimination, intimidation, or fraud in the election process, and to ensure that our elections are secure and free from foreign malign influence and interference.

On Election Day the department’s Civil Rights Division, which is responsible for ensuring compliance with the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, has stated they will implement a comprehensive program to help ensure the right to vote.

According to the Justice Department, the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ will conduct monitoring in the field to observe compliance with the federal voting rights statutes.

Division attorneys in the Voting, Disability Rights, and Criminal Sections in Washington, D.C., will be ready to receive complaints of potential violations of any of the statutes the Civil Rights Division enforces. They will also coordinate within the department and will take appropriate action concerning these complaints before, during, and after Election Day.

U.S. Attorneys’ Offices will work with specially-trained FBI personnel in each district to ensure that complaints from the public involving possible election fraud are handled appropriately.

Individuals with complaints related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can call the Justice Department’s toll-free telephone line at 800-253-3931, and also can submit complaints through a link on the department’s website, which you can get to here.

DOJ suggests that any complaints related to violence, threats of violence, or intimidation at a polling place should always be reported immediately to local authorities by calling 911. They should also be reported to the department after local authorities are contacted.

According to the Brennan Center For Justice:

At least seven states enacted 10 laws that make voting more difficult — of these, five laws in five states are in place for the midterms. Click here to see the 10 laws.

Arizona legislature passed a restrictive constitutional amendment proposal that is on the ballot for the midterms. Click here to see the amendment.

At least seven states have enacted 12 election interference laws, of which 11 are in place for the midterms. Click here to see the laws.

At least 12 states have enacted 19 laws that expand access to the vote. Click here to see the laws.

