State officials have confirmed the first flu-related mortality of the 2022–2023 flu season.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an adult passed away from the flu during the third week of October in the western region of the state.

According to information provided to WITN, the person’s age and gender will remain confidential in order to safeguard the privacy of their family, community, and county.

“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said.

While the last two flu seasons saw historically few cases and fatalities, the five seasons before those saw a range of 186 to 391 flu fatalities reported in the state.

Health experts are advising people to get flu shots. The CDC recommends flu shots for those aged six months and older.

Flu vaccinations are available through hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally recognized healthcare centers, and municipal health agencies. Visit this page to find a local flu shot.

State Health Officials Confirm First Flu Death of the Season was originally published on 1053rnb.com