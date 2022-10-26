Parenting: Tips for a Safe Halloween

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Halloween is next Monday, which means plenty of boos and treats.

While Halloween may be a fun time for children, it is also a time when parents must practice extra caution to keep their children safe.

Here are a few tips to help you and the kids have a safe and fun Halloween:

Talk to children about street safety. Halloween creates a lot of traffic in many neighborhoods. Talk to children about how to look out for cars and other street dangers. Keep food allergies in mind. Halloween treats can be tricky if you have allergies. Make sure to have conversations about food allergies. Research any treats that you are unsure about. Check treats before indulging. We’ve all heard the scary stories. From sharp objects to drugs, be sure to check all treats. Choose costumes that fit. Costumes are fun, but they can also become a hazard. Ensure all costumes fit comfortably to prevent accidents such as tripping. Be mindful of spreading viruses. While you’re having fun, don’t forget the viruses lurking around. Carry small hand sanitizers or wipes.

Have fun and be safe!

