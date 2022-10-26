Parenting: Tips for a Safe Halloween

CLOSE
Halloween is next Monday, which means plenty of boos and treats.
While Halloween may be a fun time for children, it is also a time when parents must practice extra caution to keep their children safe.
Here are a few tips to help you and the kids have a safe and fun Halloween:
- Talk to children about street safety. Halloween creates a lot of traffic in many neighborhoods. Talk to children about how to look out for cars and other street dangers.
- Keep food allergies in mind. Halloween treats can be tricky if you have allergies. Make sure to have conversations about food allergies. Research any treats that you are unsure about.
- Check treats before indulging. We’ve all heard the scary stories. From sharp objects to drugs, be sure to check all treats.
- Choose costumes that fit. Costumes are fun, but they can also become a hazard. Ensure all costumes fit comfortably to prevent accidents such as tripping.
- Be mindful of spreading viruses. While you’re having fun, don’t forget the viruses lurking around. Carry small hand sanitizers or wipes.
Have fun and be safe!
