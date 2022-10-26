Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced a plan of action to close the learning gap caused by the pandemic.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), which delivered its report card for the country on Monday, revealed that math and reading proficiency levels declined nationally and within CMS.

Although data was just released on Monday, the district has been striving to close the gaps where pupils fell behind.

Monitoring students’ academic needs in math and reading are one of the top concerns. Additionally, pupils will undergo a three-times-yearly basic skills assessment to determine where they stand.

“The board set four goals with specific targets for this year and for the 23-24 school year that has us on trajectory that by the end of next year to either be at or beyond where students were entering into the pandemic,” said Frank Barnes, the Chief Accountability Officer of CMS.

CMS Announces Plan to Address Declining Academic Scores was originally published on 1053rnb.com