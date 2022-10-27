Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A well-known chain of made-to-order doughnut shops will open a new location in the Charlotte area on Saturday.

The 1,064 square foot Duck Donuts shop will open on Saturday at the Rea Farms Shopping Center, 9825 Sandy Rock Place, in south Charlotte.

According to a news release from Duck Donuts on Tuesday, franchisee Andre Walters, who owns the Dilworth and Huntersville locations, and professional basketball star Will Clyburn jointly own the new spot.

Customers at Duck Donuts have a choice of drizzles, toppings, and coatings. You can anticipate classic doughnut favorites like chocolate icing with sprinkles and original variations like maple icing with bacon bits.

Additionally, there are milkshakes, sundaes, and doughnut breakfast sandwiches on the menu.

Duck Donuts to Open New Location in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com