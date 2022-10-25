Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Two weeks before Election Day and days into early voting, a brand-new group of voters will be exercising their right to vote for the very first time.

In North Carolina, thousands of felons who were granted the right to vote earlier this year are about to cast their first ballots.

In July, the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced that a state superior court overturned a verdict that denied prisoners on probation, post-release monitoring, or parole the ability to vote.

“Previously the law in North Carolina was you couldn’t vote until you had completed your probation, parole or post-release,” said attorney Kathleen Roblez.

Anyone who wishes to vote must:

be a citizen of the United States

be at least 18 years old

have resided in the state for at least 30 days before the election.

Thousands of Felons Now Eligible to Vote in NC was originally published on 1053rnb.com