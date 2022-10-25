CMS Reading, Math Scores At A Historic Low

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

New data released on Monday shows student performance in reading and math has significantly declined in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools since the pandemic began.

The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the nation’s report card, saw CMS earn its lowest ratings ever. Since CMS started taking part in the NAEP district-level testing in 2003, the proportion of pupils who demonstrate at least fundamental reading and arithmetic skills has decreased.

Additionally, the district has seen a double-digit increase since 2003 in the achievement gaps between white, Black, and Hispanic pupils.

The reading and math NAEP test results for North Carolina likewise declined, reaching their lowest points in thirty years. Racial and socioeconomic achievement gaps on the examinations expanded in several other ways as well.

