Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time to schedule those flu shots! Influenza season is sweeping through North Carolina.

North Carolina patients with “influenza-like illnesses” account for around 3% of emergency room visits. State epidemiologist Zack Moore said this is much greater than what the state generally experiences at this time of year.

According to a CDC report, the southeast and south-central region have the highest incidence of flu symptoms.

Although it’s too soon to say whether this year’s flu season will be worse than previous ones, epidemiologists are worried about some data.

National news sites noted that the flu season in the southern hemisphere was extremely severe, especially for young children. Young children and the elderly frequently get more severe sickness from the predominant flu subtype that is now prevalent in the U.S.

Read the full story here.

The Flu is on the Rise Early in NC was originally published on 1053rnb.com