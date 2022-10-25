NC State Fair’s Attendance Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Attendance at the 2022 NC State Fair reached pre-pandemic levels.

Final statistics were revealed on Monday, showing that 960,172 people attended the fair over its 11-day run, which ended on Sunday.

On the first day of the event, Oct. 13, attendance was roughly double that of 2021. Over 47,300 people attended the fair, compared to about 27,200 on the first day of last year.

Each day of this year’s fair had more visitors than the previous year’s fair days. The 2020 fair was postponed due to the epidemic. With individuals remaining wary of large crowds and others still getting vaccinated, the 2021 attendance figures experienced a drop, with 824,328 total fair-goers.

Here are this year’s numbers:

Thursday, Oct. 13: 47,309

Friday, Oct. 14: 66,519

Saturday, Oct. 15: 115,586

Sunday, Oct. 16: 105,247

Monday, Oct. 17: 64,068

Tuesday, Oct. 18: 69,327

Wednesday, Oct. 19: 66,057

Thursday, Oct. 20: 92,300

Friday, Oct. 21: 90,994

Saturday, Oct. 22: 136,961

Sunday, Oct. 23: 105,804

