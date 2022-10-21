Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center Improving Patient Well-Being

According to statistics, there are upward of 300 million physical therapy sessions each year. Injury, whether from a fall, motor vehicle accident, or sports activity – can be debilitating, painful, and financially inconvenient – especially if you’re required to take off from work to heal. So when it comes to the health, wellness and physical rehabilitation for residents in the Charlotte and Pineville area, Dr. Ryan Hubbard and his brother, Johnathan K. Hubbard have committed to doing their part for the communities they love. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Dr. Hubbard and his brother, Johnathan about their partnership with Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center in Pineville.