Early Voting Begins In North Carolina

Early voting began Thursday in North Carolina, with this year’s election predicted to bring in more voters.

Local election officials have a lot of work to do in the months leading up to a significant midterm election like this year’s. Thousands of voters who will cast early ballots will find everything set up and ready, according to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

County officials anticipate that roughly 50% of the registered voters will cast their ballots for the midterm elections this year.

There will be 24 early voting locations available to Mecklenburg County residents starting on Thursday.

Numerous contests for municipal boards, state general assembly seats, federal seats, and bond referendums will be on the county’s ballot.

This is your final chance to register to vote in Mecklenburg County if you haven’t already. To register and cast your early ballot, visit one of the 24 locations with the necessary documentation. On election day, the county will not accept walk-up registrations.

