Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Think Your Way To Success.”

READ BELOW

I’ve learned that the old saying is true, “whatever you think about and focus on longest, become stronger.” So think good thoughts. And every time a negative thought tries to dominate or come into your mind, you say, no, no, no, no, no. Think about what you are grateful for today. And combine that with your future dreams and will be filled with good and strong and wonderful images. And you will be amazed how you will start to think better and feel better.

So dream big, think about what you want, and then get going to make it happen. I know that this time of setback is tough, but a setback is nothing but a setup for a greater comeback. So know that everything changes for those who are willing to make every day a better day. If you do you will see the greatest success in your life and in your achievements.

WATCH BELOW

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Think Your Way To Success was originally published on getuperica.com