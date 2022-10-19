Nominations Open For Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medallion Award

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Day, the Medallion and Keeper of the Dream Awards serve to highlight the remarkable deeds carried out by people in our community.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medallion Award, the highest honor bestowed by the City of Charlotte, is given to people in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community who uphold Dr. King’s memory and goals.

Nominations can be submitted now until November 30, 2022.

Nominee requirements are as follows according to WBTV:

· Be a resident of Charlotte-Mecklenburg

· Promote the ideals of racial equality and social justice as espoused by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr

· Active involvement in community service

· Resisting injustice wherever it is found

· Cannot be a current Community Relation Committee Member

· Cannot be a current member of the Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee

· Promoting inter-group relations and understanding

