With colder weather approaching, turning on the heater may become more expensive if Duke Energy receives clearance to raise prices.

The business requests permission from the North Carolina Utilities Commission to raise customer rates by 16 percent over the following three years.

The highest increase would be the following year, when it would grow by 8.5 percent, followed by two increases of roughly four percent in each of the two years.

The average homeowner would pay around $25 extra each month if authorized.

Last month, Duke Energy began informing its customers to expect higher prices over three years.

Duke Energy Proposes Price Increases Starting Next Year was originally published on 1053rnb.com